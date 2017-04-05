Truly Scrumptious: Baking sisters expand with new cake shop in Hartlepool

Sisters Adele Pidd and Vicky Gibson have baked up a new home for their flourishing business.

Adele, 41, and 38-year-old Vicky set up Truly Scrumptious cakes nine years ago, initially working from home.

They moved into commercial premises two years ago and have now opened their own shop in Park Road.

“We started out working from my sister’s kitchen when the kids were little,” said Adele.

“It started out as a hobby, then went a bit mad.

“A lot of what we do is pre-ordered. We do weddings, christenings, birthdays , but we also sell a lot over the counter.

“We do a range of dairy and gluten free and even vegan cakes - our cousin is vegan and introduced us to it.

“We moved into the Brougham Enterprise Centre about two years ago.”

But now the pair want to pass on their skills to the next generation, and that means to move into new premises.

“We want to do stuff with kids, training them in baking, but we can’t do that at the Brougham and that’s why we have moved into new premises now,” said Adele.

“It is about passing on life skills, learning how to bake a cake, how to make bread or a quiche.

“The two special schools near us are over the moon about it. They are already looking forward to bringing students in.”

The new shop at 107 Park Road will officially open between 1pm and 5pm this Saturday, April 8.