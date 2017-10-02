Trust celebrating £5m funding for community projects in ten years

Hundreds of people will attend a high profile event to celebrate the tenth anniversary of an East Durham charity.

The East Durham Trust, in Peterlee, has attracted over £5million in funding for important projects and services since it became a registered charity in 2007.

It has delivered services to tens of thousands of disadvantaged residents with a range of projects addressing issues including poverty, welfare and mental health.

Over 200 guests are due to mark the trust’s achievements at its Annual Conference on Thursday, October 5.

The organisation says it will be a celebration of what it is calling a ‘decade of defiance’.

East Durham Trust chief executive Malcolm Fallow said: “The people of East Durham have had a lot thrown at them going right back to the pit closures, but there is a strong sense of resilience and community spirit that should be celebrated.”

The conference, at East Durham College’s Peterlee Campus, will hear from high profile speakers including the Labour Party Chair, Ian Lavery MP, and Professor Tony Chapman of Durham University, a leading authority on the voluntary and community sector nationally.

The event will also see the launch of two major new projects to be managed by the trust of a physical activity initiative called Run East Durham, and also The People’s Takeaway, a food delivery service to vulnerable people.

Mr Fallow added: “We are extremely proud to have served the Community for 10 years and we intend to use the Conference to showcase our work and celebrate the many examples of local achievement.”

Funding won by the trust has also been used for the distribution of emergency food parcels as well as the recruitment and training of Volunteer Advisors who go on to support people in areas such as debt or benefit rights.

Visit www.eastdurhamtrust.org.uk for more details.