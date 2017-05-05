Trust the Echo to fight for you

From saving a city fire station to supporting great causes in our community, you can trust the Sunderland Echo to deliver for you.

Your campaigning Echo has been fighting on behalf of the Wearside community since it first hit the streets back in 1873.

We pride ourselves on being a trusted brand that delivers the truth to the door of our readers.

These days, however, the proliferation of fake news in our society means trust is not easily won and the truth often hard to find. Which is why the Echo has launched its Fighting Fake News campaign to root out the fakers and remind readers of what we do to earn your trust.

Our journalists leave no stone unturned so that you can be confident that our stories are always the genuine article. We have a history of doing the right thing, delivering the goods and campaigning on your behalf.

Our 2015 Hold Fire campaign to save closure-threatened Sunderland Central Fire Station was just one of many examples of campaigning journalism at its finest.

Working with the community, Sunderland Central MP Julie Elliott and the Fire Brigades Union we helped gather 34,000 names on a petition to save the station.

We heard your concerns, galvanised a community and took the fight onto the pages of the Echo and the streets of the community. You trusted us to fight on your behalf, and we didn’t let you down.

Our recent No One Should Have No One campaign to tackle loneliness in Sunderland saw us team up with Age UK to great success. Dozens signed up to the charity’s befriending service, helping lonely older people.

You can trust us to fight the right cause, from our hugely successful Christmas Toy Appeal with the charity Hope 4 Kidz to individual campaigns like cancer battler Bradley Lowery’s funding appeal.

