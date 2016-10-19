Turn pounds into points for schools

West View Primary School has taken an early lead in an initiative to help Hartlepool schools get their hands on free equipment.

Shop for Schools is up and running once again at Middleton Grange shopping centre.

A total of 23 schools across Hartlepool have signed up to the Mail-backed scheme, which launched at the start of the month and continues until the end of the year.

And today we are printing a 50 point bonus token to give your chosen school a quick boost.

As in previous years, Shop for Schools works by turning pounds into points for participating schools.

For every pound you spend in the shopping centre, you can turn into points to give to the school of your choice.

At the end of the three month-long campaign the schools will be able to use the points to ‘buy’ a selection of educational items including learning toys, electronic goods and outdoor equipment.

Shopping centre manager Mark Rycraft said: “We’ve had a fantastic response from local schools who have signed up.

“Shops for Schools is an important part of the year for us as it enables us to give something back to the local community.

“Every school that takes part, and gets points, qualifies for prizes so we’re anticipating a great response from our shoppers.

“It’s so easy for people to play their part and support the efforts of the schools. For every £1 spent in the centre, shoppers will receive a points voucher that they can donate to their chosen school at our customer services desk.”

Shop for Schools runs until Saturday, December 31, with double points for all purchases on a Sunday and triple points on bank holidays.

Here’s how the table currently looks.

1. West View

2. Kingsley

3. Lynnfield

4. St Cuthbert’s

5. Throston

6. Barnard Grove

7. Ward Jackson

8. Holy Trinity

9. St Aidan’s

10. Blackhall Colliery

11. Grange

12. Stranton

13. St Joseph’s

14. Golden Flatts

15. Eldon Grove

16. Clavering

17. Catcote

18. Rift House

19. Springwell

20. High Tunstall

21. Rossmere

22. St Hild’s

23. St John Vianney