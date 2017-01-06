TV’s Judge Rinder flummoxed by Hartlepool woman’s lingo

His legal knowledge is second to none and he’s even proved his skills on the ballroom dance floor.

But Judge Rinder struggled to get to grips with the Hartlepool accent when Stephanie Aird from the town takes her case to the television programme’s court.

Today’s show, which airs on ITV from 2pm, sees Judge Ringer flummoxed by her talk of a “soggy floor” as she attempts to reclaim cash for damage caused by a damaged pipe.

In a clip released by the programme’s makers he tells her: “Please tell me you mean soggy floor you’re talking about the ground is soggy.

“Soggy floor is not some Hartlepoolian way of saying ‘I was in a bad mood?

“Soggy floor means soggy floor.”

Stephanie Aird as she appears on the Judge Rinder show.

The woman, who used to be a music teacher in the town, replies: “My carpet was wet.

“Getting £120 to replace a damaged water pipe, do you know long it takes to earn £120 in a shop that doesn’t sell nowt.”

In the trailer for the episode, the show’s makers say: “We discover a language your Judge can’t speak...Hartlepudlian! “So much drama over a ladies “soggy floor!” Find out why at 2pm, ITV #judgerinder #soggyfloor.”

The woman appears alongside two men as she fights for the cash she says she is entitled to.

Judge Rinder’s weekday courtroom series began two years ago and stars the barrister, who has appeared in cases including the New Year’s Eve shootings of Leticia Shakespeare and Charlene Ellis in Birmingham in 2003.

He gained a double First Class Honours degree in Politics and Modern History at the University of Manchester and has specialised in international fraud, money laundering and other forms of financial crime.

He appeared in the last series of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and was the 11th celebrity contestant to leave the show.

The video clip can be viewed via the show’s page: https://www.facebook.com/JudgeRinderTV/.