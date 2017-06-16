TV star Jeff Stelling completes 400-mile walking challenge for Prostate Cancer UK

A delighted Jeff Stelling paid tribute to the public for their support after completing his epic walking challenge.

Hartlepool’s most famous son completed the final leg of his 400-mile, 15-day walk from Exeter to Newcastle as he reached St James’s Park.

Jeff's epic journey saw him walk from Exeter's St James's Park to Newcastle United's stadium of the same name.

Over 100 people marched with the Sky Sports presenter, with the final day of the challenge seeing the team walk from Durham’s Riverside ground to Newcastle United’s stadium, via Sunderland AFC’s Stadium of Light.

Among those who joined him during the day were former England cricket captain Paul Collingwood, Sunderland AFC legend Jimmy Montgomery and ex-Hartlepool United manager Craig Hignett.

The challenge has seen Jeff raise almost £300,000 so far for Prostate Cancer UK, with that figure expected to rise significantly in the coming weeks.

Jeff said: “The final day was great, and it was a massive relief when we reached the end.

There were times during the process when I wasn’t convinced I would get to the end Jeff Stelling

“There were times during the process when I wasn’t convinced I would get to the end, especially early on when the weather was bad.

“The end seemed like a long, long way away at that stage.

“It was hard work, and every bit as difficult as I thought it would be.

“However, we met some great people who told us wonderful stories, and some inspirational ones as well.

Jeff was joined by colleagues, friends and members of the public along the way.

“I guy came up to us in Sunderland and said he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer four weeks earlier and had barely been out of the house, because he had been so down and depressed about it.

“He joined us on the walk and said he felt good about life again.”

The penultimate day of the challenge had seen Jeff walk through his hometown of Hartlepool, and the reception he received there was one of his highlights of the entire journey.

He added: “The turnout in Hartlepool on Thursday was absolutely fantastic.

SAFC legend Jimmy Montgomery joined Jeff on the Sunderland leg of his journey.

“There were so many people there, and I was very proud that my hometown showed the level of support that it did.

“We walked along Catcote Road, and there were people there on every corner waiting with donations. That was great.”

You can continue to support Jeff at prostatecanceruk.org/jeffsmarch