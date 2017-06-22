TV stars to perform at Hartlepool comedy club

Comedy fans in Hartlepool are set to be chuckling all night long with two TV stars set to perform at the town’s Hot Potato Comedy Club.

Comics Gary Delaney and Daliso Chaponda will be leading the way at two scorching summer sizzlers.

Daliso Chaponda who appeared on Britain's Got Talent.

Mock the Week’s one-liner kingpin Gary headlines this coming Saturday night, where he’s part of a line-up also including Ste Porter, Katherine Tanney and Mike Wilkinson as special guest MC.

Then, fresh from wowing Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and millions of TV fans on Britain’s Got Talent, Daliso Chaponda headlines another bill on Saturday, July 29.

Ella Willis of promoters Ten Feet Tall said: “Two really exciting gigs here.

“Gary Delaney needs no introduction to TV comedy fans.

“You’ll have seen him on Mock the Week, but wait until you see him live.

“With a constant barrage of killer gags - he never fails to leave people reeling.

“Ste Porter has quickly established himself as one of the most popular comics on the circuit, Katherine Tanney is a hotly-tipped new comic, and Mike Wilkinson is brimming with a down-to-earth charm which has made him a popular support for the likes of Peter Kay, Johnny Vegas and Ross Noble.

“So that’s Saturday sorted, and we’re obviously super pleased to have snapped up Daliso Chaponda for July.

“We’ve worked with him a good few times before, and know how good he is.

“So it was great to see him do so well on Britain’s Got Talent last month. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams were all raving about him during his epic run and third-place finish in the final.

“David and the other judges reckon it’s only a matter of time before he’ll bag his own TV show, so now’s your chance to catch him here before he starts hitting the bigger stages.

“The rest of July looks great too. Matt Reed is a huge Hot Potato favourite here in Hartlepool, Brennan Reece is a BBC New Comedy Award finalist and the comedy world has tipped Simon Lomas as a future star too.

“So, two top gigs, let’s get cracking.”

Both events begin at 8pm at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre with tickets for Saturday’s performance now £9, although people can take advantage of an early bird discount up to a week in advance for the July 29 show where tickets are £7.

For tickets either visit Hartlepool Tourist Information Centre, call 01429 890 000 or go to www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com.