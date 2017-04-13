Twelve firefighters tackle Hartlepool house blaze

Firefighters were called to tackle a large house blaze in Hartlepool in the early hours of this morning.

Three crews from Stranton and Billingham were called to a home on Seaton Lane at 12.06am after a rubbish blaze spread to the ground floor of the property.

Crews spent over three hours battling the blaze using hose reels, thermal imaging cameras and four breathing apparatus.

No one was inside the property at the time of the fire.

Hartlepool Stranton crew manager Darren Brookes said: "There is an ongoing investigation with Cleveland Police to establish the cause of the fire.

"There was a pile of rubbish down the side of the house which caught alight and spread through the kitchen and gutted the down stairs of the property."

Crews left the scene at 3.20am.