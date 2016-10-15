Twenty-first annual Hartlepool Beer Festival offers mouth-watering array of ales and ciders

The twenty-first Hartlepool Roundtable Beer Festival kicked on off in style with a mouth-watering array of real ales and ciders on offer.

The annual favourite returned to the Borough Hall on the Headland, this weekend to help quench the thirst of hundreds of beer lovers, while contributing to good causes.

The Hartlepool Roundtable Beer Festival 2016, held at the Borough Hall. Pictured is chairman Mark Rycraft.

A number of local charities will benefit from festival sponsorship money, estimated to be worth somewhere between £6,000 and £12,000.

Sponsors pay £120 to sponsor a pump and to appear in the festival programme, while others pledge larger amounts to sponsor items like T-shirts and beer glasses.

This year, those benefiting include Hartlepool Special Needs Support Group, Defibs in Hartlepool, and Hartlepool Saturdads, as well as little Bradley Lowery in his fight against neuroblastoma.

Around 400 to 600 people were estimated to attend on each of the two days – Friday and Saturday – and Hartlepool Roundtable chairman Mark Rycraft said the event would not have been possible without the support of co-organisers Hartlepool 41 Club.

Mark said: “The event is organised to raise as much money for local charities as possible, and at the same time providing a range of real ales and ciders to whoever wants to come along to the event.

“We also put live music on and have a Tina Turner tribute performing.

“We try to make the event as inclusive as possible for anyone who wants attend.

“We also have a wine bar, with a selection of wines and Prosecco.

“There are also soft drinks for those who are driving or who may not want to drink and we put food on as well.

“It’s a great event for people who want to come along with family and friends.

“There is never any trouble here – it’s a pleasant evening.

“Everyone who left last night said they’d had a fantastic night and that’s really nice to hear.”

A few years ago organisers also introduced a ‘Just Beer’ event, for people who may be unfamiliar with real ales.

Visitors to Just Beer, can bring their own picnic to consume at the festival, during the day.

Mark said: “We have turned the Borough Hall into Hartlepool’s biggest local and have had people who have never tried real ales before, because they have never had the opportunity.”

