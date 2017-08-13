Two arrested after rooftop stand-off in Hartlepool

Have your say

Police arrested two men after a rooftop stand-off in a Hartlepool street.

Officers spent around two hours waiting for a man to come down from the roof of a house in Eton Street, in the Oxford Road area, this morning.

A man aged in his 50s was arrested along with a younger man after he was coaxed down by officers.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said: "Police were called to a disturbance on Eton St at around 11.10am today.

"Officers arrested a man aged in his fifties.

"Police liaised with a man aged in his thirties who had been on the roof of a property.

"He was also later arrested."