Two-car crash in Hartlepool sees person taken to hospital

A person had to be taken to hospital following a smash on a Hartlepool road.

It happened in Merlin Way in the town on Friday night.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, with the ambulance service taking one person to hospital for treatment.

Two fire crews from Stranton station attended, made the vehicles safe and cleared the road.

The smash happened just after 10.30pm according to the fire brigade.

It is not yet known how severe the injuries of the person taken to hospital are.