Two charged after Hartlepool police chase

Police have charged two men following a dramatic car chase through Hartlepool which lasted for nearly an hour.

The Mail reported on Saturday how the pursuit involving a suspected stolen black Hyundai came to an end in Wynyard Road on Friday morning after colliding with a police vehicle.

Two town men were arrested at the scene and were later charged.

Wayne Adam Wright, 33, of Inverness Road, Hartlepool, was charged with aggravated vehicle taking and having no insurance.

He appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court and was remanded in custody.

He is due to appear before Teesside Crown Court on Friday, November 24.

A 29-year-old town man was also charged with aggravated vehicle taking and other driving offences.

He was released by police on conditional bail to appear at Teesside Magistrates Court later this month.

A number of police vehicles, including the force helicopter, followed the suspected stolen vehicle from shortly after 9am on Friday, before the incident was brought to an end at about 10am.

Residents told of their shock at the police activity.

One Wynyard Road resident said of the incident: “There were lots of police vehicles around and it was shocking to see this happening so close to home, but thankfully it came to an end quite quickly.”

There were no reports of anyone injured in the incident.