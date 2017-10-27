Two people were taken to hospital following an accident on the A19

Three people were injured and two taken to hospital following the multi-vehicle accident on the A19.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said the incident happened near Burdon at the junction with the B1404 and involved one HGV and two cars.

Emergency services were called to the incident at 12.24pm and the northbound carriageway was closed for an hour, with huge tailbacks of traffic.

Ambulance crews took two people to Sunderland Royal Hospital, but Northumbria Police said no-one was seriously injured.