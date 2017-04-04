Search

Two teenage boys from Hartlepool set to appear in court following a robbery

The alleged incident took place at the Premier Store, in Cornwall Street. Image by Google Maps.

The alleged incident took place at the Premier Store, in Cornwall Street. Image by Google Maps.

A pair of 17-year-olds from Hartlepool have been charged with a string of offences after an alleged robbery.

The boys are due to appear at court today after being charged with with robbery, possession of a class B drug, possession of a class A drug and criminal damage.

The alleged incident took place at the Premier Store, on Cornwall Street, at about 9.40pm on Sunday.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said the teenagers would appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court today.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of theft has been bailed pending further inquiries.