Two teenage boys from Hartlepool set to appear in court following a robbery

A pair of 17-year-olds from Hartlepool have been charged with a string of offences after an alleged robbery.

The boys are due to appear at court today after being charged with with robbery, possession of a class B drug, possession of a class A drug and criminal damage.

The alleged incident took place at the Premier Store, on Cornwall Street, at about 9.40pm on Sunday.

A Cleveland Police spokesman said the teenagers would appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court today.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old girl who was arrested on suspicion of theft has been bailed pending further inquiries.