Two town schools are set to gain from a share of a £1m boost

Two Hartlepool schools are to benefit from ultra-modern internet connectivity as part of a new £1m package of support.

Dyke House Sports Academy and Manor Community Academy are among 20 schools included in the five-year IT improvement and support programme.

The Northern Education Trust, which operates the schools, has partnered with Gateshead-based IT and data services specialist Aspire Technology Solutions to deliver the scheme.

It will see Aspire install leased lines, which give internet connectivity, and provide SIP trunks – the telephony lines that run over the internet – into all locations.

Aspire, which employs 115 people, will also deliver a firewall solution and content filtering.

Ian Kershaw, chief executive of the Northern Education Trust, said: “We are pleased to have appointed Aspire Technology Solutions as our IT partner and believe its team is perfectly suited to provide the kind of connectivity and comprehensive support we need between our 20 academies and our operational hubs.

“Digital technology plays a vital role in the fast-paced world of education and it is essential that we have first class internet connectivity and a rapid response if there is a problem.

“We are looking forward to developing our relationship with the Aspire team in our aim to provide a high-quality teaching and learning environment for staff and students alike.”

Paul Shill, senior account manager at Aspire, added: “To win this latest contract, we offered a highly competitive tender with the best technological solution.

“This is a highly significant success for us, and shows that we are a national brand, attuned to meeting a variety of IT requirements across many sectors.

“The Northern Education Trust is a well-known and respected organisation, and I am delighted that we are now providing the cutting-edge IT support that will benefit its work in the years ahead.

“The systems we are delivering across these 20 sites provide the trust with the advanced and reliable internet connectivity, and improved overall IT services, that exactly meet its requirements.”

Aspire overcame nationwide competition to clinch the contract, its first with the Northern Education Trust.

Bosses say it success further confirms the company’s growing reach, influence and ambition within the UK’s fast-expanding IT sector.