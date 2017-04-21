Ukip leader to visit Hartlepool as party guns to take seat from Labour

UKIP leader Paul Nuttall is to visit Hartlepool as it looks to claim the town’s vacant MP seat in the general election.

The town’s Labour party has yet to chose its own candidate.

Iain Wright MP

The need to chose a new Labour candidate follows Iain Wright’s announcement he would not be standing for re-election on June 8 following Prime Minister Therasa May’s snap election call.

Hartlepool’s UKIP chairman John Tennant, a Hartlepool Borough Councillor and candidate in the Tees Valley mayoral election, has told the Mail he is “seriously considering” putting himself forward as a candiate.

Phil Broughton has confirmed he hopes to be nominated after coming second to Mr Wright as UKIP’s man in the 2015 election.

Mr Broughton said: “I do think we have a good chance of winning this seat and maybe a couple of others.

“I reckon if we get two or three seats and have people in Parliament, we can really fight for change, because Labour and the Conservatives are so similar now, even if Corbyn is more to the left.”

Mr Nuttall is to visit the Headland and Harbour on Saturday, April 29, ahead of the ward’s bi-election on May 4.

A letter sent to Constituency Labour Parties states in relation to retirement seats - such as Hartlepool -: “It is with the greatest regret that local party members will not be able to select parliamentary candidates.”

It added; “This process is necessary and it is only due to the exceptional snap General Election circumstances.”