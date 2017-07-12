University partnership helps firm develop new products

A Billingham firm has developed a new suite of software products thanks to a partnership with Teesside University.

Nicander Ltd has taken part in a Knowledge Exchange Internship (KEI) programme with the university in order to develop a flexible range of software products which it can offer to customers.

The firm works with many different technologies from databases, graphical information systems and networking to telephony, CCTV and expert Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS).

In order to appeal to new ITS markets Nicander wanted to consolidate and modularise its software to provide a flexible product suite which can be adapted to a customer’s needs and budget.

Through Innovate Tees Valley, Teesside University provided Nicander with part-funding for a Knowledge Exchange Internship.

Teesside University graduate Peter Southward has joined the company and, under the supervision of Tyrone Davison from Teesside University’s School of Computing, is playing a key role directing and supporting the development of the new software product suite which delivers a secure web service and mobile application.

Nicander director Derek Lister said: “It’s been great to work with the University.

“We are always willing to explore new ways of doing things.

“Being part of such a fast moving industry means it is critical we keep abreast of the latest innovations and approaches.”