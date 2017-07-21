Urgent appeal to find 5-year-old child walking alone in Redcar

An urgent police appeal has been launched to find a 5-year-old girl who was reportedly walking along the Coast Road in Redcar early today.

Officers received a report from the member of the public to say that a young girl was seen on the sea side of the road, close to the Stray Café, walking in the direction of Redcar.

She is described as white with brown shoulder-length hair and was wearing a blue fleece.

Other members of the public have described seeing a woman frantically looking for her daughter.

Officers are currently searching the area to see if they can locate the child or the woman.

Anyone who may have seen the child or anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101.