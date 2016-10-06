Urgent appeal to find missing pensioner in Hartlepool

Police are urgently appealing for help to trace a vulnerable pensioner who has gone missing from his Hartlepool home.

Brian Aveyard, 79, lives on the Fens estate in the town and was last seen this morning.

Brian Aveyard who is missing from home.

He is described as a "vulnerable" elderly man and was seen between 8.20am and 8.30am at the Fens shops on Catcote Road.

He was walking towards the Fens Public House and was wearing a cream jacket, dark trousers, a dark short sleeved shirt, dark shoes and a dark cap.

Mr Aveyard is of slim build around 5 feet 10 inches tall and bald on the top of his head.

He is still quite mobile though he walks slowly, he has a bus pass and money with him.

Police say Mr Aveyard has previously gone missing and was found in Sunderland after travelling by bus.

There was a possible sighting of him in Seaton around 2pm, but this is unconfirmed.

Anyone who has seen the pensioner is urged to contact police on 101 as a matter of urgency.