Search

Vandals slammed after wrecking spree at play park

Phil Hepburn, Hartlepool Council Environmental Enforcement Team Leader, Garry Jones, the Councils Team Leader, Operations, Grounds Maintenance, Councillor Paul Beck and Rob Kendon beside the damaged bandstand.

Phil Hepburn, Hartlepool Council Environmental Enforcement Team Leader, Garry Jones, the Councils Team Leader, Operations, Grounds Maintenance, Councillor Paul Beck and Rob Kendon beside the damaged bandstand.

0
Have your say

Angry residents have hit out at yobs who have caused extensive damage to a Hartlepool park.

Component:1.8139843.1474472409, , ,$mergedBody