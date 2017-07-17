Victims of Horden shooting tragedy remembered at football tournament

Three members of the same family killed in a shooting tragedy in Horden have been remembered at a memorial football tournament.

Bobby Turnbull, with the help of others, once again pulled together four teams to compete against each other for the Alison, Tanya and Susan Memorial cup.

The game gives me somthing to focus on Bobby Turnbull

The event is now in its fourth year and is played in memory of Bobby’s mum Alison Turnbull, 44, his sister Tanya Turnbull, 24, and aunt Susan McGoldrick, 47.

The trio were shot dead in 2012 by Susan’s partner Michael Atherton, 42, who then turned the gun on himself.

On Saturday, players from Trimdon, Blackhall, Wingate and Shotton took to the pitch with Shotton lifting the trophy after beating Trimdon in the final 2-1.

Mr Turnbull, 28, from High Hesleden, said: “I feel proud that everyone still comes together to take part in the game – especially as a lot of the lads didn’t know my mam, they just come out of respect. It also gives me something to focus on.”

Mr Turnbull was supported in organising the event by Lewis Gunn and David Leight, Daniel Gorton, Lee Beeston and Jordan Brown.

A raffle was also held at the Railway Crossings with proceeds being donation to Victim Support – Homicide.

The charity was chosen by Mr Turnbull after they provided his family with support following the tragedy.