Video report: Hartlepool United supporters react outside the ground to the club's relegation

Prominent Hartlepool United fans gave their verdict on the club's devastating demotion from the English Football League.

Speaking outside the North Gas & Power Stadium, Hartlepool United Supporters' Trust member Phil Dunn said: "Today was the one thing I didn't expect to happen.

A fan looks close to tears as relegation is confirmed.

"I really thought it would be the last game that let us down but we played well and it's great that we won the game.

"But I'm absolutely heartbroken by what's happened. "I've been going for 47 years and we've had many ups and downs but I've never felt as low as this.

"It wasn't about today's game if we're honest, it's been the last four or five matches where we haven't got the points needed to stop up.

"It should never have come down to having to beat a team who have already been promoted.

Another disappointed fan at the stadium.

He added: "Now the club has got to do everything it can to bounce back up at the first attempt.

"We have to hope that the Football League parachute payments will go on the playing side to get us back up and not on paying off the debt it has."

Pauline McSweenie, of Hartlepool United Supporters' Association, said: "I'm absolutely gutted.

"We've saved the best til last but why haven't we been doing that all season?

"We've blown it before today really. "There have been too many managers in one season. There is not enough been put in by some people too.

"I'll not name names because that's unfair but there are 46 games and we've only shown it in handful."

Pauline, however, was defiant however about the future of Pools. "We'll be back. We've got to come back and we'll give it a good go."

Fan Euan Devonshire said: "We needed more passion in the first half and didn't get it but they did better in the second half.

"I hope we'll come back but I can't see it happening straight away to be honest.

"Everything in the background like the backroom staff needs a boost.

"They need to bring more youth team players through who would play for the badge, instead of some who just play for the money."

Fans react on social media to relegation.

Pools relegated in dramatic fashion.