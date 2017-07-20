Village chiefs tell of pride at double Green Flag award for parks

A tiny County Durham council is celebrating after two of its public parks were recognised as among the best in the world.

Horden Welfare and Memorial Parks have been recognised by the Green Flag Award Scheme - the mark of a quality park or green space.

Horden Memorial Park is known locally as the Clock Park.

The international award, now into its third decade, is a sign of the highest possible environmental standards, and that a park is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Horden Welfare Park has been awarded both the Green Flag and Green Heritage Site Awards for the 11th year in succession following a £1.8million restoration, completed in 2005.

The Welfare Park occupies a 23-acre site in the centre of the former mining village.

Horden Memorial Park, on Blackhills Terrace - known locally as the Clock Park - joins its larger sister park in being awarded the Green Flag for the 10th time.

Paul Davison, clerk to Horden Parish Council.

The awards are a great achievement for Horden Parish Council, which manages the parks and works tirelessly to ensure they are kept to the highest standards.

Horden is one of only a handful of parish councils in the UK to have Green Flag status on two parks, and the only one to hold the Green Heritage Site Award.

Paul Davison, clerk to the council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive Green Flag Awards for our flagship parks for over a decade now.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining the Welfare and Memorial Parks to such a high standard.

Horden Memorial Park has been awarded Green Flag status for the 10th year in a row.

“Special mention must go to the dedication of the staff who manage and maintain these parks so that all can enjoy such beautiful surroundings."

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “We are delighted to be celebrating another record-breaking year for the Green Flag Award scheme.

“Each flag is a celebration of the thousands of staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.

"The success of the scheme, especially in these challenging times, demonstrates just how much parks matter to people.”

Horden Welfare Park also has a Green Heritage Site Award.

The Green Flag Awards Scheme is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy. Any green space that is accessible to the public is eligible to enter.