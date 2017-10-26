Visitors invited to night-time opening of Hartlepool’s HMS Trincomalee ahead of Halloween

Families are being offered the chance to explore Hartlepool’s most iconic tourist attraction in the dark this Halloween.

The National Museum of the Royal Navy is holding a special event where families can experience what the museum and the HMS Trincolamee is like at night.

It will be the first time the museum has held the event called ‘Museums at Night’ - a national initiative that will see over 200 attractions across the UK take part.

Taking place on Friday, October 28, from 5pm to 7pm, the event is set to feature a special pumpkin-lit trail around the site and visitors will have the chance to explore the ship and museum in the dark.

Museum staff will also be on hand to answer any questions from visitors.

A spokeswoman for the museum said: “This is the first time we have held a Museums at Night event here at the National Museum of the Royal Navy and it’s a fantastic opportunity to open up the museum after dark as the atmosphere around the quayside and HMS Trincomalee changes.

“We will be having various family-friendly activities including a pumpkin-lit trail, while introducing our visitors to the darker side of the history of the Royal Navy, including the superstitions and the untold folklore stories that would have been told on-board.

“We are proud to be one of over 200 attractions across the UK taking part in Museums at Night – a range of events designed to spark interest in Britain’s unique heritage and culture.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Museum reception or online at £3.50 for a child, £4.50 for an adult or £14 for a family.