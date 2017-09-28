Volunteer roles are up for grabs with Cleveland Police

Applications are now open for a number of volunteer roles within Cleveland Police.

The force is looking to recruit about 49 people in roles such as community support volunteer, vehicle checking volunteer, duty support volunteer and volunteer manager.

Cleveland Police currently has 25 volunteers within the force, who all take an active part in assisting police officers, police staff and the wider community.

Volunteering for the police service is a way to gain new skills, boost confidence and become part of a fun team.

Assistant Chief Constable Jason Harwin said: “Volunteers bring a raft of enthusiasm, talent and local knowledge, which helps us to continue to deliver an excellent service to our communities.

“Volunteering within the police service is extremely rewarding and there are numerous benefits including the ability to gain worthwhile experience and the satisfaction of making a real difference in our communities.”

Head of volunteering, Richard Baldwin, said there are a number of exciting roles available and encouraged people to apply.

He said: “We already have some fantastic volunteers, who are doing some worthwhile work for the police and local communities.

“We want to add to our team and would encourage people to apply.”

All roles will be subject to vetting, anyone wanting more information or to apply can visit www.cleveland.police.uk/careers.

The application window closes at the end of October.