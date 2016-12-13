Volunteers play a vital role in helping mental health patients

Volunteers prove to be invaluable in helping a Hartlepool and East Durham charity reach out to those suffering from mental health issues.

Hartlepool and East Durham Mind has a dedicated team of volunteers passionate about supporting those facing a difficult time in their lives.

The charity currently has volunteers who help to provide a range of social activities, while some run the services which helps the charity to be successful in reaching out to those who need someone to talk to.

And with Christmas only weeks away and the heightened stresses and pressures surrounding this time of year, Mind says this could be the time when people, in particular those suffering from a mental health issue, need support more than ever.

Chief executive of Hartlepool and East Durham Mind, Iain Caldwell said: “The charity currently has volunteers who organise and deliver a range of support activities, which include social support, to help reduce isolation and loneliness. Social Activities can involve creating opportunities to make new friends, build confidence and to give people a reason to get out of bed, learn new skills and interests.”

For those who don’t feel like they can offer emotional support to a person in need but still want to play their part, a number of other volunteering roles exist including fundraisers.

Money raised through donations and fundraising is ploughed straight back into the community and helps the charity to carry on providing help to those with mental health problems.

For details on volunteering call 01429 269303 or email: information@hartlepoolmind.co.uk

Our series of articles over the next two weeks aim to cover the 12 days leading up to Christmas, which statistically is a tough time for those who have found themselves unable to cope with life.

Each day, with the help of Hartlepool and East Durham Mind, we will be focusing on a different topic about mental health and wellbeing as well as inviting you to carry out a small act of kindness.

The campaign aims to encourage people to reach out to others and – for those who are struggling – show that there can be light at the end of the tunnel.

Today the charity is calling on people to spend time listening (really listening) to someone, to give them your time and your attention.

Anyone who feels like they need help is being urged to reach out.

People can contact Hartlepool and East Durham MIND at www.hartlepoolmind.co.uk, Call: 01429 269303 or email: information@hartlepoolmind.co.uk. People can also contact the Samaritans on 0191 116123 or email: jo@samaritans.org