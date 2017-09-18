Vote for your Hartlepool Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub.
Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?
Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?
Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.
Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a wellstocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.
Who should make the top 10 from our list of nominees below?
To vote, pick up a copy of your Hartlepool and post us the coupon on our Pub of the Year page stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.
Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.
Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.
The long list
HML001, The Tree of York Road, York Road, Peterlee
HML002, Half Moon Inn, Stockton Road, Easington Village
HML003, The Irish Bar, Welcome Inn, Seaside Lane, Easington Village
HML004, Horden Conservative Club, Blackhills Road, Horden
HML005, The Wynyard, White House Road, Billingham
HML006, The Ship Inn, 50 High Street, Wolviston
HML007, Wellington, 31 High Street, Wolviston
HML009, Merlin Pub, Marsh House Ave, Billingham
HML010, Owington Farm, Longfellow Road, Billingham
HML011, Victoria Arms, 154 Northgate, Hartlepool
HML012, Cosmopolitan, Durham St, Hartlepool
HML013, The Globe, 26 Northgate, Hartlepool
HML014, Duke of Cleveland, 2 Church Walk, Hartlepool
HML015, New Inn, Durham St, Hartlepool
HML016, The Pot House, Croft Terrace, Hartlepool
HML017, Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool Marina, Hartlepool
HML018, The Old West Quay, Maritime Ave, Hartlepool
HML019, The Princess Helena, 19 Whitby Street, Hartlepool
HML020, The Ward Jackson, JD Wetherspoon, 3-9 Church Square, Hartlepool
HML021, The Clarendon, 3 Tower Street, Hartlepool
HML022, Jacksons Arms, Tower St, Hartlepool
HML023, Causeway, Elwick Broad, Stranton, Hartlepool
HML024, The Showroom, 2 Victoria Road, Hartlepool
HML025, Yates, Victoria Road, Hartlepool
HML026, The Merry Go Round, Easington Rd, Hartlepool
HML028, The Owton Lodge, Stockton Road, Hartlepool
HML029, The Stag and Monkey, Brenda Road, Hartlepool
HML030, The Hope & Anchor, High Street, Greatham
HML031, The Smiths Arms, 29 High Street, Greatham
HML032, The Greenside, Stockton Road, Hartlepool
HML033, The Tall Ships, Mulberry Rise, Hartlepool
HML034, The White House, Wooler Road, Hartlepool
HML035, The Golden Lion, Dunston Road, Hartlepool
HML036, Nursery Inn, Hopps Street, Hartlepool
HML037, King Johns Tavern, 1 South Road, Hartlepool
HML038, The Park Inn, 82 Park Road, Hartlepool
HML039, The Raby Arms, Front Street Hart Village
HML040, White Hart Inn, Front St, Hart Village
HML041, Gillen Arms, Clavering Road, Hartlepool
HML042, Spotted Cow, 31 The Green Elwick Village, Hartlepool
HML043, The McOrville Inn, 34 The Green, Elwick
HML044, Hardwick Hotel, Middle Street, Blackhall Colliery
HML045, The Plough Inn, Front Street, Hutton Henry
HML046, Castle Eden Inn, Stockton Road, Castle Eden
