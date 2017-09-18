Vote for your Hartlepool Pub of the Year

We all have different ideas of what makes a perfect pub.

Do you prefer a cosy traditional ale house, with comfy seats, crackling fire, the happy hum of background conversation and a pint?

Perhaps it’s the banter and cheer of a buzzing street corner boozer, or gleaming city bar, craft beers and rustic snacks?

Yes, pubs are a haven of solace and authenticity.

Tell us who balances charm and history, service and sympathy, a wellstocked bar and hearty food, all pulled together with effortless professionalism.

Who should make the top 10 from our list of nominees below?

To vote, pick up a copy of your Hartlepool and post us the coupon on our Pub of the Year page stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am Friday, October 6, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we can’t accept any photocopied or defaced coupons; coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

The long list

HML001, The Tree of York Road, York Road, Peterlee

HML002, Half Moon Inn, Stockton Road, Easington Village

HML003, The Irish Bar, Welcome Inn, Seaside Lane, Easington Village

HML004, Horden Conservative Club, Blackhills Road, Horden

HML005, The Wynyard, White House Road, Billingham

HML006, The Ship Inn, 50 High Street, Wolviston

HML007, Wellington, 31 High Street, Wolviston

HML009, Merlin Pub, Marsh House Ave, Billingham

HML010, Owington Farm, Longfellow Road, Billingham

HML011, Victoria Arms, 154 Northgate, Hartlepool

HML012, Cosmopolitan, Durham St, Hartlepool

HML013, The Globe, 26 Northgate, Hartlepool

HML014, Duke of Cleveland, 2 Church Walk, Hartlepool

HML015, New Inn, Durham St, Hartlepool

HML016, The Pot House, Croft Terrace, Hartlepool

HML017, Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool Marina, Hartlepool

HML018, The Old West Quay, Maritime Ave, Hartlepool

HML019, The Princess Helena, 19 Whitby Street, Hartlepool

HML020, The Ward Jackson, JD Wetherspoon, 3-9 Church Square, Hartlepool

HML021, The Clarendon, 3 Tower Street, Hartlepool

HML022, Jacksons Arms, Tower St, Hartlepool

HML023, Causeway, Elwick Broad, Stranton, Hartlepool

HML024, The Showroom, 2 Victoria Road, Hartlepool

HML025, Yates, Victoria Road, Hartlepool

HML026, The Merry Go Round, Easington Rd, Hartlepool

HML028, The Owton Lodge, Stockton Road, Hartlepool

HML029, The Stag and Monkey, Brenda Road, Hartlepool

HML030, The Hope & Anchor, High Street, Greatham

HML031, The Smiths Arms, 29 High Street, Greatham

HML032, The Greenside, Stockton Road, Hartlepool

HML033, The Tall Ships, Mulberry Rise, Hartlepool

HML034, The White House, Wooler Road, Hartlepool

HML035, The Golden Lion, Dunston Road, Hartlepool

HML036, Nursery Inn, Hopps Street, Hartlepool

HML037, King Johns Tavern, 1 South Road, Hartlepool

HML038, The Park Inn, 82 Park Road, Hartlepool

HML039, The Raby Arms, Front Street Hart Village

HML040, White Hart Inn, Front St, Hart Village

HML041, Gillen Arms, Clavering Road, Hartlepool

HML042, Spotted Cow, 31 The Green Elwick Village, Hartlepool

HML043, The McOrville Inn, 34 The Green, Elwick

HML044, Hardwick Hotel, Middle Street, Blackhall Colliery

HML045, The Plough Inn, Front Street, Hutton Henry

HML046, Castle Eden Inn, Stockton Road, Castle Eden