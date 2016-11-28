Vote: Would you pay to see your child's nativity play?

A primary school has defended charging parents to watch their children perform in the nativity play.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Worcester is reported to be charging £1 per ticket for the three performances by pupils in Key Stage 1, reception and nursery.

Headteacher Louise Bury has written a letter to parents saying the charge - which is being levied for the first time - will be spent on resources for the school.

She said: "I know that for some of you, paying to see your child perform doesn't feel right.

"With ever-tightening budgets and growing numbers, we saw this as an opportunity to be able to invest in some valuable reading and learning resources for Key Stage 1 and Early Years."

She added that health and safety reasons were also behind introducing a ticketing system for the play at the school in Chedworth Drive, Warndon, as the hall could not fit all the parents in the hall at the same time.