Walk event aims to help Alfie move step closer to £50k target

A call has gone out to the people of Hartlepool to put their best feet forward to help schoolboy Alfie Smith achieve his dream of being able to walk.

The youngster, who attends Throston Primary School, was diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy as a toddler, which leaves him in severe pain and unable to walk due to the lack of elasticity in his legs.

Alfie Smith. Picture by FRANK REID

The nine-year-old has been given a glimmer of hope that one day he will be able to walk after his mum was told of an operation that could make it happen.

But before a date can be set, £50,000 needs to be raised to pay for the selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) surgery which will be carried out at Leeds General Infirmary.

At the moment the youngster is an ideal candidate for the surgery, but if his condition deteriorates it could put any chance of him being able to undergo the surgery at risk.

The family have already raised just over £1,000 towards their final target and hope a sponsored walk on Sunday will help them move another step closer.

The youngster will be attempting to take part in a section of the route from the Surfside Restaurant at Seaton Carew to the outdoor swimming pool. The walk starts at 10.30am.

His mum Annie Stalley, said: “The walk is for everyone to come along and take part either through being sponsored to walk the distance or encouraging Alfie.

“It would be great to see people there, as it will give Alfie a huge boost to know people are behind him.”

On the day a facepainter will be offering people the chance to have a footprint painted onto either their face or wrist.

Hitch and Hike will also be making an appearance with refreshments for those taking part in the event donated by Sainsbury’s in Murray Street.

Miss Stalley added: “With Alfie wanting to one day to be able to walk unaided, it was decided on doing a sponsored walk.

“Because of his condition Alfie won’t be able to walk the whole way, but he will be doing his bit. He’s looking forward to it.”

For details on further fundraising events visit Facebook page HelpAlfieWalk