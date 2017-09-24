Walkers make charity trek to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light for Bradley Lowery Foundation

A squad of charity supporters walked their way to Wearside as they added their support to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The five-strong group were inspired to take on the challenge after following the six-year-old’s story as he battled neuroblastoma.

We wanted to do this because Bradley was such an inspiration to so many people around the world. Shaine Ashley Tench

The Blackhall youngster lost his fight in July, with the foundation set up by Bradley’s loved ones to support other families in the same situation.

The fundraiser saw the pals walk from Crewe to the Stadium of Light over six days, raising more than £1,100.

They reached pitchside ahead of Sunderland’s game against Cardiff City on Saturday as fans were invited to give them a round of applause.

They covered a 177-mile route, stopping off at Knutsford, Kettlewell and then Houghton, before setting out on the last stretch to the ground.

Shaine Ashley Tench, Marc Davies, Peter Laidler, Harry Whalley and Sarah Johnson started the challenge on Monday.

They first met when they completed a walk help those caught in the Manchester bomb blast in May and decided to set up another fundraiser for Bradley’s charity.

Shaine, 21, said: “We wanted to do this because Bradley was such an inspiration to so many people around the world.

“He had a big following and we thought we should help his charity and try and raise money for other boys and girls.

“The walk was really hard and it really pushed us to our limits.

“To be on the side of the pitch was very emotional for us.”

Anyone who would like to add to the fund can donate via https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/shainetench and Bradley’s fund can be found at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bradleylowerysfight.