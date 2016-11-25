Walking in a Christmas comedy wonderland in Hartlepool

Christmas comedy treats are coming to town thanks to plans for another night of laughter.

The December instalment of the Hot Potato comedy club in Hartlepool has a great line-up in store.

Tom Houghton.

Improv specialist Tom Houghton, Daliso Chaponda and Geordie Kai Humphries will be leading the way at the Hot Potato Comedy Club Xmas Special.

It will be held at the Town Hall Theatre on Saturday, December 10.

Peter Vincent of promoters Ten Feet Tall is looking forward to a wonderful night of comedy.

He said: “It’s a great way to round off a cracking year, and we’re in for a top night here.

“Tom Houghton has been smashing the comedy circuit as part of comedy super-group The Noise Next Door. Now he’s going it alone and leaving comedy crowds up and down the land in stitches.”

He said he was delighted to welcome him to Hartlepool as the special guest master of ceremonies.

Peter added: “It’s always great to have Daliso Chaponda around. He’s been known to jump on planes and tell jokes all over the world, he’s gone down a storm at the Edinburgh and Melbourne Comedy Festivals, and now he’s going down a storm all over the UK too.

“And Kai Humphries is just amazing. Warm and truly lovable, a winning mix of jokes, stories and bundles of enthusiasm – it’s no wonder he’s flying up the comedy ladder.

Kai Humphries.

“That’s a great line-up at any time of the year, but a real bonus for Xmas. We can’t wait to get cracking on the night.”

The show at the Town Hall Theatre in Raby Road starts at 8pm on December 10.

Tickets are £12.

The Hot Potato November gig is being held at the Town Hall Theatre on Saturday, November 26.

It features Eddy Brimson, John Hastings, hotly-tipped newcomer Steff Todd and special guest master of ceremonies Andy Fury.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £9.

For tickets and more information on either of the forthcoming shows, contact the Hartlepool Tourist Information Centre, on (01429) 890000, or go online by visiting the website at www.hartlepooltownhalltheatre.com.