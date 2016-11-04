Walking in the Air star Aled Jones set to perform in Hartlepool’s Summer Celebrity Concert

Television personality and former boy soprano Aled Jones will perform in a celebrity concert when he comes to Hartlepool next year.

He will be the star performer of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir’s latest Summer Celebrity Concert in June which is returning in 2017 after taking a break this year.

Aled was the first famous performer to sing with the choir as it celebrated its 50th anniversary with a memorable concert back in 2009.

Since then, the choir has secured a number of stars for the annual concerts, held at the Borough Hall, including Russell Watson and Lesley Garrett.

Duncan Graham, chairman of Hartlepool Male Voice Choir, said: “We didn’t have a celebrity concert last year as we took part in a concert with Hartlepool Ladies Choir, so we thought it was time we resurrected.

“We looked around to see who was available and his agent contacted us and asked would we be interested.

“We are delighted to welcome him back eight years later to join in what promises to be a wonderful concert.”

Aled is due to perform two 20-minute spots in the concert on Saturday, June 17, during which the choir will join him for a number of songs.

But the choir will only have the afternoon before to rehearse with their star guest.

Duncan added: “Once we know what we will be singing with him we will practice like hell. Then we have a rehearsal on the day.” Tickets will go on sale in the New Year.

Before then, the choir has its 35th annual Christmas Concert, also at the Borough Hall, on Friday, December 16, at 7pm.

It will feature a mixture of Christmas Carols, seasonal songs and modern classics offering an early taste of the choir’s 2017 repertoire.

Proceeds will go to Hartlepool Macmillan Nurses, Hartlepool Blind Welfare and Mind.

Tickets are £10 and £8 concessions from Duncan on (01429) 296945 or secretary Mick Waller on (01429) 423063, as well as Payne’s in York Road, Fens Fish Grill, and Headland Discount.