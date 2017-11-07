Warning after chickens slaughtered in Hartlepool allotment break-in

Allotment holders in Hartlepool have been warned to be vigilant after a sickening attack which saw 10 chickens slaughtered.

The incident took place over the weekend at the allotments in Waverley Terrace, according to the affected owner.

Ten chickens were killed, while a generator, strimmer and other items were stolen, says the owner, who does not wish to be named.

They said: “I discovered what had happened when I went to my allotment on Sunday morning, and it was awful. They had taken the heads off the chickens and their bodies were left lying all over.

“For them to steal what they did was bad enough, but the worst thing is that our chickens were slaughtered.

“I’m worried that more allotments will be targeted and just want people to be aware of this so they can be a little bit more vigilant.”

The allotment holder had owned the chickens for about a year.

They added: “I’d had the chickens for about a year, and I’ll never have chickens there again after this.

“I can’t imagine why someone would take the heads off chickens and leave their bodies. That in itself is mindless and awful.”

Two other chickens survived the attack, which the allotment holder believes took place between 7pm on Saturday night and Sunday morning.