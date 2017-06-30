Warning of fake Bradley Lowery pages as 'very weak' youngster bravely fights on

The family of little fighter Bradley Lowery have warned the public of fake pages set up online in the youngster's name.

The warning comes as the six-year-old from Blackhall continues to fight cancer neuroblastoma, with mum Gemma saying her son is now "very weak."

On his Facebook page, Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma, his mum said: "Bradley is very weak now but is still fighting on in true Bradley style.

"He will only go when he decides. Xxx"

But despite his worsening, health the family has warned the public that a number of fake pages have been created in Bradley's name in an effort to gain likes on social media.

His fundraising manager Lynn Murphy said there has even been some JustGiving pages set up that are linked to the fake pages and urged his supporters to be 'vigilant.'

She added: "Thank you for your continued support and when the time comes it will be put on Bradley's official Facebook and Twitter before anywhere else. Xx"