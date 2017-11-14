Wartime-themed event set to raise funds for veterans

A wartime-themed fundraiser is set to help veterans young and old going through times of hardship.

A charity 1940s dance is to be held at Easington Social Welfare Hall later this month in aid of SSAFA, which provides lifelong support for veterans and their families.

Dennis Collier will be the guest of honour at the event.

It will take place on Saturday, November 25, and is the latest annual event of its kind organised by Adrian Tait and his wife Joanne.

He said: “The evening, as always, promises to be a great success.

“We’re confident of raising another large amount for this much-respected charity, which has been in existence since 1885 and precedes all other military veteran charities.

“The evening will be attended by many Second World War re-enactors, including myself, my wife Joanne and many others, who help in remembering and raising awareness of these days gone by, as well as the people who fought during that time, many of whom are our own family members.

“This event promises to be our biggest yet, and will hopefully provide our biggest success to date.”

The night will consist of a charity raffle in aid of SSAFA, as well as vocalists and DJs who will play music with a 1940s theme.

A black and white cinema screen will show footage from the war years throughout the evening, while vintage photographer Ken Routledge will be in attendance.

All profits from the evening will be donated to SSAFA East Durham, and will be used to support veterans and their families.

The organising team have been helped this year by Colonel Paul Moore, while Dennis Collier, formerly of the Parachute Regiment, will be the guest of honour.

Mr Collier took part in the Battle of Arnhem during the Second World War, and fought alongside Adrian’s father as part of 156 Battalion during the battle.

A presentation will be made on the night to Mr Collier in gratitude of his service, and as one of five remaining members of the battalion, which suffered over 90% losses during the battle itself.

Tickets are £7, and the evening begins at 7.30pm, and will go on until midnight.

Dress code is optional, but 1940s style is preferred if possible.

For tickets, call 07871 343024.