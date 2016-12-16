Watch Bradley Lowery's emotional match day experience with Sunderland

Brave Bradley Lowery was the man of the match when he took to the pitch at the Stadium of Light this week.

The five-year-old, who is terminally-ill, was invited along to watch his beloved Sunderland AFC play against against Chelsea on Wednesday where he scored a penalty ahead of the game.

Now SAFC, the little fighter's favourite club, have shared a video on their YouTube channel of his incredible night at the match showing the precious moment he met his heroes at the ground.

The video also shows him having his shirt signed by players and posing with both the Sunderland squad and Chelsea players for photos.

Bradley has captured the hearts of the nation and the video shows thousands of fans cheering him on as he warms up with the players.

Meanwhile, Bradley has been sent 28,000 Christmas cards from members of the public in one day alone. Presents and letters have also been sent to the youngster from across the country since his parents Carl and Gemma said Bradley's wish was to receive as many Christmas cards as possible.

The youngster has been undergoing gruelling treatment since the New Year after consultants discovered the neuroblastoma cancer he had beaten back in January 2013 had returned.

Earlier this month, his family were given the devastating news the cancer is spreading and that they only have limited time left with him.

