Watch Charlie Hurley join old teammates to unveil his gates outside the Stadium of Light

Sunderland legend Charlie Hurley was surrounded by his former teammates and family members as his iconic gates were unveiled outside the Stadium of Light.

Today has been designated as 'Charlie Hurley Day' by Sunderland AFC as a tribute to the footballer who started 400 games for the club between 1957 and 1969.

Charlie Hurley with members of the 63/64 Sunderland team in front of his gates outside the Stadium of Light.

Part of the day saw the gates that used to form the entrance to the club's training ground, which bore Charlie's name, revealed as a permanent fixture outside the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland AFC's chief executive Martin Bain said: "Charlie is an iconic figure in Sunderland's history and he continues to be held in the highest esteem by our supporters and everyone associated with the club.

"We are delighted to honour him with this special tribute and celebrate his career and many years of service to the club."

Sunderland AFC ambassador and FA Cup hero Jim Montgomery, who played alongside Charlie for nine years, said: "I was just 17 years old when I first came into the side and really Charlie looked after me, seeing me through those early days. He was an absolute colossus of a man and a fantastic footballer, who richly deserves to be honoured in this brilliant way by the club he loves so much."