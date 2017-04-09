Watch dramatic footage as flames engulf Hartlepool house

Watch the dramatic moment a Hartlepool house is engulfed in flames as people look on in horror.

The blaze in Alliance Street, on the Headland, was caught on camera by Oliver Ervin, at shortly after 2pm today.

Alliance Street house fire. Credit: Oliver Ervin.

The video shows the initial response by firefighters as emergency services arrive on the scene.

The blaze spread all the way through the house and a joint investigation by police and the fire service is expected to be launched.

A woman who was in the shower in the stricken property managed to escape the flames.

The incident sparked a huge emergency response, including numerous police cars as well as fire engines.

Cordons were put in place on Alliance Street and around the corner in Trinity Street, off Durham Street. Cleveland Fire and Rescue Service sent four fire engines to the scene.

