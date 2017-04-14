Watch: First official trailer for new Star Wars movie

Star Wars fans worldwide received an early Easter present with the surprise Good Friday release of the first official trailer for the latest movie.

The two-minute footage was accompanied by a poster promoting the Christmas release of The Last Jedi.

Social media predictably went into meltdown after the release.

The Last Jedi will be the eighth movie in a series now celebrating its 40 years since the original release of Star Wars: A New Hope.

The two-minute teaser begins with Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, apparently clambering over the mountain where she faced Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) at the end of the last instalment, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

It also appears to give a short glimpse from behind of the late actress Carrie Fisher, who filmed a reprise of her role as Princess Leia before her death last year.

She died aged 60 in December after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

The film, which will open in cinemas on December 15, will also see Hamill and Kylo Ren star Adam Driver return.

Its new trailer already promises more dramatic battle scenes as well as some stunning scenery shots and the famous original score.

The Disney production is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman.

Disney's chief executive Bob Iger recently assured fans that further images of Fisher would not be digitally recreated for the film.

He told a University of Southern California conference: "Her performance, which we're really pleased with, remains as it was."