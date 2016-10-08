WATCH: Hundreds turn out as David Dickinson’s Real Deal show is filmed in Hartlepool

Bobby dazzler items were out as the Dickinson’s Real Deal television programme rolled into town.

Borough Hall on Hartlepool Headland was the venue as an antiques and collectables show, fronted by expert David Dickinson, was filmed.

David Dickinson Real Deal tv show was filmed in Hartlerpool Borough Hall on Saturday. Pictured is David with one of those that brought antiques to the show.

Hundreds of people turned up to the event with film posters, jewellery, cutlery and artworks valued by dealers.

As well as David, fellow experts Simon Schneider, Corrie Jeffrey, Henry Nicholls and Tracey Thackray-Howitt met with visitors and valued their possessions.

David told the Mail: “It’s been a very good day from start to finish.

“We’ve had a huge queue of people waiting patiently all day which is great to see.

“The people I’ve spoken to have all been very friendly and happy that we’re here.”

Hartlepool man Alex Hooks brought an ostrich egg, an Andy Capp talcum power dispenser and two dictionaries from the 1930s.

“These were my great uncle’s and he’s had them for as long as I can remembers,” said the 21-year-old, who was with mum Katy Bell, 39.

“I found dictionaries from the 1980s which were worth hundreds of pounds so hopefully these will be worth even more.”

Jean Thomson, 57, was hoping the experts would take to an antique plate and cheeseboard she had brought to the event.

“I watch the programme and loads of others like it so I was always going to come down when this was on,” said Jean who was with mother in law Mary Thomson, 84.

“We’ve really enjoyed the day and the people have all been great.”

And Denise Watson, 63, of Peterlee had brought a miniature dragon item.

David Dickinson Real Deal tv show was filmed in Hartlerpool Borough Hall on Saturday.

“It has a broken leg but I still think it’s nice,” said Denise.

“Hopefully they will say it’s worth something but you never know I suppose.”

Sarah Longstaff, booking and events officer at Borough Hall, said she hopes having the Dickinson’s Real Deal team in the town will increase interest.

“We’ve had about 300 to 350 people here today as well as the crew from the programme,” she said.

“They’ve been out filing around the Headland area too and it looks nice given that we’ve got good weather.

“Hopefully people will now be more aware that we as a venue are here, because we’re a bit out of the way from the rest of Hartlepool.”

The episode of Dickinson’s Real Deal featuring Hartlepool will be broadcast on ITV1 in the spring.