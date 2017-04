What a scorching day for one of the hottest dates in Hartlepool's sporting calendar.

While the weather may have been more to the suiting of spectators than competitors, the annual Marina 5 road race once again proved to be an enjoyable occasion.

Runners at the start of Sunday's Hartlepool annual Marina 5 race.

Our photographers were there on Sunday to capture runners on camera for this slideshow and you can buy copies by clicking here.

You can also read our report of how the competitors at the business end of the race fared by clicking here.