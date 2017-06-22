Watch: Slideshow of pictures from past Greatham Feasts

Today marks the start of an annual tradition dating back more than 500 years.

Greatham Feast was first held in the 15th Century to celebrate the birthday of John the Baptist on June 24.

This year's event is held from Thursday to Sunday with attractions including familiar favourites such as children's five-a-side, the baby show, pensioners' tea party, yard of ale contest,

darts and dominoes and not forgetting the traditional church service at the village's St John the Baptist Church.

Saturday afternoon brings the main highlight when the fancy dress parade leaves the High Street at 1pm to proceed to The Green where amusements, stalls and a barbecue will be

available.

At 7pm the same night a live band will entertain onlookers on The Green.

