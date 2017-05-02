Water supply cut off to homes after fire on industrial estate causes power failure

Homes have been left without water in the aftermath of a factory fire.

Residents and businesses in the Peterlee area have seen their supply affected this morning.

Northumbrian Water said it became aware off issues at around 8.30am, with its engineers working to restore the service.

A spokesman said: "There is an airlock in the water main after fire service workings and a power cut.

"We are working to restore supplies as soon as possible."

The problems follow on from an incident on the North East Industrial Estate in the town yesterday, where County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service used two jets and an aerial ladder platform to put out the blaze in a large factory unit.

The aerial ladder platform in action at the incident. Image by County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service.

Northumbrian Water can be contacted on 0345 733 5566, between 8am and 8pm today.