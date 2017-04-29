Wave of success for engineering team after awards win

A wall has become a winner as the engineering team behind a project to protect Hartlepool from high seas was hailed by engineering judges.

The Institution of Civil Engineers (ICE) Robert Stephenson Awards picked the Hartlepool Town Wall scheme as the winner of in its medium project category.

A section of the flood defences, which have won a title at the ICE Robert Stephenson Awards 2017.

The titles recognise engineering excellence in North East infrastructure projects, with the group it was entered into open to those worth between £500,000 and £4million.

Seymour Civil Engineering delivered the scheme on behalf of Hartlepool Borough Council to help protect the Headland from flooding and coastal erosion.

The judges said: “The locally-based project team demonstrated great pride in delivering key flood prevention improvements to the historic 14th century Hartlepool Town Wall.

“The elegant design solution included an ingenious drainage system hidden behind the original town wall to remove flood risk and the contractor delivered an aesthetically excellent product despite working in a very restricted area adjacent to the fronting properties.”

The award was presented by Professor Tim Broyd, president of the ICE, at its North East Annual Dinner.

Prof Broyd said: “The Hartlepool Town Wall scheme is a prime example of civil engineers delivering an effective solution despite dealing with a project fraught with complexities and accessibility issues.

“The wider community has subsequently benefited as a result, and it highlights the need for continued, sustainable investment in our infrastructure to help prevent flooding and coastal erosion.”