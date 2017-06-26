‘We are amused’ – kids love Victorian toys

Young children were highly amused by toys dating back over a hundred years to Victorian times.

Youngsters at Blackhall Colliery Primary School welcomed Blackhall Local History Group and historians from Beamish museum for a day of fun and games.

Nathan Benbow from Blackhall Primary school playing with a Praxinoscope. Picture by FRANK REID

Children aged between five and seven had huge fun playing with spinning tops, kaleidoscopes and animation devices.

The school also welcomed pupils from St Joseph’s RC Primary School in Blackhall.

They also got to have a go on traditional skittles and hula hoops.

Stan Gray, of Blackhall History Group, said: “The children absolutely loved it.

Tahsin Moore from St Joseph's primary school playing with a kaleidoscope

“The people from Beamish asked them what toys they had at home and they said dolls, X-Boxes and tablets, but they still loved the Victorian toys which they had never seen before.”

The history group organises regular visits and activities with Blackhall Primary School, St Joseph’s in Blackhall and Hesleden Primary School.

“We like to be involved with children as they might choose to take an interest in history when they get older, so that’s why we do it,” added Stan.

A spokesman for Blackhall Primary School said: “It was nice especially for the younger children to see what sort of toys children of their age used to play with back in Victorian times.”

Kacie Johnson from Blackhall Primary school with Kirsty Walker from Beamish Museum.