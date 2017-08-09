'We are watching you' warn police on park patrol

Police officers wearing body-worn cameras are patrolling a park after a rise in bad behaviour from youths.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in Rossmere Park wearing the cameras as they monitor antisocial behaviour.

A member of Hartlepool Neighbourhood Policing Team at an area left damaged by yobs in Rossmere Park.

It follows a series of incidents where damage has been caused and fires have been started deliberately.

A spokesman for the team said: "The park should be a safe place of enjoyment for everybody and the negative actions of a small minority will not be tolerated.

"Anyone caught committing antisocial behaviour or we have reason to believe is about to, will be dealt with accordingly."

Last night, the body-worn cameras were deployed with extra attention paid to the area, especially as the carnival closed due to the bad weather conditions.

The spokesman added: "On this occasion, with the help of the weather there were no issues to report.

"A group of youths were in the park but were only passing through on their bicycles."

Anyone who has information regarding antisocial behaviour is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.