Weight loss consultants rub shoulders with television star

Television presenter Stephen Mulhern said Hartlepool weight loss coaches have the magic touch.

A team of Slimming World consultants from the town got the chance to meet the Catchphrase host when he presented the organisation’s annual awards.

The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves - inside and out - were so inspirational Stephen Mulhern

Nicola Maughan, Barbara Barnes and Ali Stokes, who all run groups in and around the Hartlepool area, were delighted to meet Stephen.

Nicola said: “Every week we feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and we felt very honoured to represent our Slimming World groups when we met Stephen. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives.”

Stephen, who took part in the Slimming World Awards in Birmingham, said: “The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational.

“While all of their stories were different, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their Slimming World family.

“Every one of them spoke passionately about how they felt that they couldn’t have achieved everything they had or made the changes they have to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their group each and every week. So the people who run the groups are clearly very important.”

Barbara, added: “Joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to lose weight and learn new habits. I’d love anyone who’s thinking about losing weight this January to join us.”