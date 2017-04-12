Well wishers hope Bradley Lowery has a dream holiday as Disneyland plan is confirmed

Have a fab time!

That's the message from Bradley Lowery's supporters after it was revealed he has been given the go ahead by his doctors to go on a break to America.

The five-year-old, from Blackhall, will jet off with his family as they give him as many brilliant memories as they can following the diagnosis his neuroblastoma cancer is terminal.

The Sunderland fan has been given the green light by his consultant to travel to the themepark in America.

His mum Gemma put a shout out asking people for suggestions about where the family can go to make the most of their adventure.

Sheila Grover said: “Enjoy it little man, your smile lights up everyone’s day.”

Margy James said: “Bless, hope you all have a fab time, give the dolphins a hug for me Bradley.”

Carol Wood added: “Enjoy Bradley, you so deserve it.

“My grandsons loved Toy Story mania in Hollywood studios.”

Karen Jenkins said: “Have an amazing time little man, you deserve it.

“Look forward to seeing you having fun and getting lots of hugs.”

Elizabeth Oliver said: “Brilliant news. Have a wonderful time little man.”

Clare Cavanagh said: “Hope you have an amazing time Bradley, you are a true inspiration.”

Carol Robson wrote: “Fantastic.

“My grandsons have just come back and said its amazing. They also loved Legoland.”

Jacqueline Wickens said: “You’ll love it Bradley. Hope you get to swim with the dolphins too.”

More about Bradley's campaign can be found via the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page.