Wellfield celebrates more top performers than ever before

A school believes it is going from ‘strength to strength’ as it celebrates more top-performers than ever before.

Students at Wellfield School, in Wingate, received their GCSE results this morning, and posted a 100% pass rate in every exam.

The school also reports that more A* and A grades have been achieved than ever before, with maths in particular proving to be a successful subject.

The top performer was Caitlin Robinson, who achieved nine A* and four As.

Caitlin – who will now attend Hartlepool Sixth Form College to study for A Levels in physics, maths and history – said: “I’m delighted.

“I didn’t even think I would pass some of them, so to get those results is crazy.

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work and it has all been worth it.”

The top performing male was Kieron Slack, 16, who achieved a nine in maths (equivalent to A*), seven in English Language (equivalent to A), six in English literature (equivalent to a B), three A*, five As and two Bs.

He said: “I’m very pleased with my results.

“I don’t think I could have done any better.

“All of the hard work I’ve put in has paid off.

“I was ecsatic when I opened the results.”

Kieron will also now go to Hartlepool Sixth Form College to study for A Levels in maths, further maths, physics and product design.

A third of students achieved a seven, eight or nine in the new maths GCSE course, which is equivalent to an A or A*.

Five pupils received the highest grade possible – nine – in maths, meaning they are among the top performers in the country.

Headteacher Linda Rodham said: “We’re extremely pleased with the results, especially given the new GCSEs in English and maths.

“The school is going from strength to strength, and it’s all about the hard work the children have put in paying off.

“We have a lot of delighted students, and it’s well deserved.

“We’re particularly proud of our performance in mathematics, which was exceptional, given it’s the first year of the new mathematics course.

“Right across the curriculum, we’ve had some great performances.

“All of our subject areas have improved this year, and I couldn’t be more delighted.”

Cameron Brown achieved nine in English literature (equivalent to A*), three A*, four As and two Bs.

He will now go to Hartlepool Sixth Form College to study English, geography and history, and is considering careers in journalism and teaching.

He said: “The results were above my expectations, so I’m thrilled.

“It has been a very tough year and difficult to find the spare time, because there has been a lot of work out of class hours as well.”

Molly Henry got a nine in maths (equivalent to A*), four A*, three As and one B.

She is now set to study for A Levels in maths, further maths and physics at Hartlepool Sixth Form College.

She said: “The hard work has paid off.

“I stayed back after school many times, and used up much of my lunchtimes and breaks to study.”