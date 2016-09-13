'What an amazing night': Bradley Lowery's family reveal their delight

It was an incredible night for battling youngster Bradley Lowery as thousands of fans united in support of his cancer fight.

The five-year-old from Blackhall was Sunderland's mascot for their home game against Everton, which saw supporters from both clubs chant the youngster's name during the fifth minute of the match.

The family were overjoyed with the support and the generous donations from both Everton FC and fans from each team.

Mum Gemma Lowery took to Bradley's Facebook page to express her gratitude.

She said: "Wow, what an amazing night!

"I am so, so proud of Bradley. He did amazing out there in front of all of those people- nothing fazes him.

"We had a brilliant night, travelling in style to and from the match thanks to Starlite Limos ans when we got there the hospitality from Sunderland AFC was amazing.

"Then to hear the fantastic news that Everton have donated £200,000 was a dream come true.

"I have no words to describe how we feeling right now.

"This means we get to pay upfront for an antibody called HU3f8.

"Please continue supporting us as we now need to continue to raise funds for travel, accommodation and any extra stays in hospital, as well as medication and blood transfusions."

Speaking on behalf of the family, friend and fundraiser Mark Rycraft, 45, from Clavering in Hartlepool, said it was and amazing night.

He said: "Gemma was absolutely stunned by the whole event.

"Bradley is pretty wiped out by it all today as he is undergoing chemotherapy, which means he can sleep for 12 to 15 hours at a time.

"But he was so excited yesterday and it was an incredible night."

To donate, just text “BRAD02£1” to 70070. Donations can also be made online by visiting: uk.virginmoneygiving.com/bradleysfight